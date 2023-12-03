How to Watch Morehead State vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Mocs allow to opponents.
- In games Morehead State shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Mocs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 47th.
- The Eagles average only 4.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Mocs give up (66.4).
- Morehead State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 66.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Eagles played better in home games last season, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 71.3 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Morehead State performed better at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|W 94-53
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 61-50
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/14/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.