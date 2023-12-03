Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0 ACC) versus the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 ACC), at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Pedulla: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Collins Jr.: 4.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Nickel: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 63.9 340th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 324th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th 29th 15.5 Assists 9.3 361st 19th 9.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.