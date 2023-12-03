Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0 ACC) versus the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 ACC), at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Michael Collins Jr.: 4.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 63.9 340th
177th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 324th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th
29th 15.5 Assists 9.3 361st
19th 9.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

