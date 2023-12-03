The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hokies have allowed to their opponents.

Louisville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 299th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68.6 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Louisville is 3-2 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).

The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Louisville knocked down more triples on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule