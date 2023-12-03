Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Kiefer Sherwood to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- Sherwood's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
