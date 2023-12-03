The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The Wildcats record 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG%
  • Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%
  • Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%
  • Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Colorado L 96-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Cincinnati L 65-41 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Boston College W 83-81 Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 Tennessee Tech - Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Minnesota - Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

