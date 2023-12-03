How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Wildcats record 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
- Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%
- Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%
- Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Colorado
|L 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|W 83-81
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
