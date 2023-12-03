Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 14 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Kentucky programs. Among those contests is the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Florida State Seminoles.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.