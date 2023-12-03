The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.4% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 75th.

The Colonels' 91.2 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 74.4 the Hilltoppers allow.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule