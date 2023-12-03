The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) at E. A. Diddle Arena on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 154.5 in the matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -4.5 154.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 154.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Eastern Kentucky's matchups this season is 167.0, 12.5 more points than this game's total.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Kentucky will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Colonels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Kentucky has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 1 50% 81.1 172.3 74.4 150.2 148.5 Eastern Kentucky 0 0% 91.2 172.3 75.8 150.2 156.5

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels average 16.8 more points per game (91.2) than the Hilltoppers give up to opponents (74.4).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 1-1-0 0-0 1-1-0 Eastern Kentucky 0-3-0 0-0 0-3-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Kentucky Eastern Kentucky 9-5 Home Record 14-2 5-9 Away Record 5-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

