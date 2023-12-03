In the Week 13 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has hauled in 45 throws and leads his squad with 699 yards receiving plus four TDs. He has been targeted 83 times.

Hopkins has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0

