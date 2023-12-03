DeAndre Hopkins has a decent matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 223.7 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Hopkins has a team-leading 699 receiving yards on 45 grabs (83 targets), with four TDs, averaging 63.5 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Colts

Hopkins vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 140 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 140 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 223.7 passing yards per game given up by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Colts' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this year.

Hopkins has received 26.2% of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (83 targets).

He has 699 receiving yards on 83 targets to rank 37th in league play with 8.4 yards per target.

Hopkins has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 23.5% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

