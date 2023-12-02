Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (5-0) taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Oregon State, who are favored by our model.
The Hilltoppers lost their last game 90-77 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 72, Western Kentucky 62
Other CUSA Predictions
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- When the Hilltoppers took down the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked No. 204 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 62-50, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- The Hilltoppers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Western Kentucky is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
- Western Kentucky has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-50 over Vermont (No. 204) on November 25
- 62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 218) on November 13
- 70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 279) on November 6
- 76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 282) on November 10
- 63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 283) on November 21
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Alexis Mead: 11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Acacia Hayes: 17.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Karris Allen: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Odeth Betancourt: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Hilltoppers outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 67.6 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.