The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup in this article.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline BetMGM Providence (-15.5) 142.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Providence (-14.5) 142.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, just one of the Friars games has hit the over.

Rhode Island has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.

In the Rams' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 57th in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

