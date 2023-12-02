Myles Turner, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 2
Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (11-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-8) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Pacers' Myles Turner as players to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSIN
Pacers' Last Game
The Heat beat the Pacers, 142-132, on Thursday. Butler poured in a team-high 36 points for the Heat, and added 11 rebounds and three assists. Tyrese Haliburton had 44 points, plus two rebounds and 10 assists, for the Pacers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|44
|2
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Obi Toppin
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Bruce Brown
|15
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton gets the Pacers 27 points, 3.6 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Buddy Hield provides the Pacers 13.5 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|28.8
|3.6
|11.9
|1.1
|0.7
|4.5
|Myles Turner
|16.7
|6.8
|1.2
|0.7
|2.5
|1.2
|Bruce Brown
|11.7
|4.4
|3.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.7
|Bennedict Mathurin
|14.1
|4.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Buddy Hield
|13.6
|2.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.8
