On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Miami Heat (11-8) take on the Indiana Pacers (9-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 240.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-3) 241 -148 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 112.3 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The Pacers put up 127.9 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.8 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 236.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has put together a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.