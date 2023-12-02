Obi Toppin and his Indiana Pacers teammates will hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toppin, in his most recent game, had 25 points in a 142-132 loss to the Heat.

We're going to examine Toppin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 2.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.8 PRA -- 17 18.9 PR -- 15.7 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Heat

Toppin is responsible for taking 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in possessions per game with 108. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.3 points per contest, the Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat concede 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

The Heat allow 25.9 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 22nd in the league, conceding 13.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 33 25 2 3 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.