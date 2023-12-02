Will Luke Schenn find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Schenn has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

