The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Louisville Cardinals. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game's over/under is set at 48.5.

Louisville vs. Florida State game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium

Louisville vs. Florida State statistical matchup

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (27th) 315.6 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (19th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (32nd) 275.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (56th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State leaders

Jawhar Jordan has rushed for 1,076 yards (89.7 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Jordan also has 18 catches for 225 yards and one TD.

In 12 games, Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,952 yards (246 per game), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Plummer has scored one touchdown and accumulated 74 yards.

On the ground, Isaac Guerendo has scored eight touchdowns and picked up 639 yards (53.3 per game).

Guerendo also has 17 receptions for 192 yards and zero TDs.

Louisville leaders

In 12 games for the Seminoles, Jordan Travis has led the offense with 2,745 yards (228.8 yards per game) while posting 20 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage.

Travis has made a difference with his legs, rushing for 176 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.

As a runner, Trey Benson has compiled 868 yards in the ground game with 14 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Benson has 18 receptions (1.5 per game) for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games for the Seminoles.

In 12 games, Keon Coleman has converted 81 targets into 46 catches, 639 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles.

