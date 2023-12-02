The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Florida State Seminoles. The game will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Louisville vs. Florida State Game Info

ABC

Louisville vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Louisville vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Louisville has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Florida State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Seminoles are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

