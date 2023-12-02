The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kentucky shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 123rd.

The Wildcats average 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks allow.

Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game last season at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).

Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule