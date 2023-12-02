If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Louisville Collegiate School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Henry High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 2

1:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2

2:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Burgin Independent High School at Francis Parker

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2

2:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Owensboro High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 2

3:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beth Haven Christian School