Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) clashing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-61 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup after a 77-70 victory against Kansas State on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Top 25 Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes registered their signature win of the season on November 9, when they beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 80-76.

The Hawkeyes have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 60) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 82) on November 19

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 24

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

When the Falcons beat the Duquesne Dukes, who are ranked No. 110 in our computer rankings, on November 27 by a score of 68-66, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 110) on November 27

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 114) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 151) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 279) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 306) on November 18

Iowa Leaders

Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Bowling Green Leaders

Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 208th in college basketball.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and giving up 66.8 per contest, 234th in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.

