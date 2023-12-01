OVC teams will take the court across two games on Friday in college basketball action. That includes the Murray State Racers playing the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Screaming Eagles Arena.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee State Tigers at Cincinnati Bearcats 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

