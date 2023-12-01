The Pac-12 Championship Game is between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and the No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Oregon has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (45.3 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). Washington's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 468.1 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 400.1 total yards per game, which ranks 96th.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon Washington 541.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.1 (11th) 306.9 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.1 (95th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.6 (105th) 352.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (2nd) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (46th) 15 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,906 pass yards for Oregon, completing 78.6% of his passes and recording 37 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 47 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 163 times for 1,043 yards (86.9 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 48 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan James has carried the ball 93 times for 661 yards (55.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,349 yards as a receiver have come on 77 catches (out of 105 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 942-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 70 passes on 90 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 27 grabs for 397 yards, an average of 33.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. leads Washington with 3,899 yards on 280-of-428 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 173 times for 961 yards (80.1 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has rushed for 189 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze paces his team with 1,326 receiving yards on 73 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 55 passes and compiled 943 receiving yards (78.6 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Germie Bernard's 40 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 366 yards and one touchdown.

