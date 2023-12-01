Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Nelson County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.