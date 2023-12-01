The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Racers score an average of 95.0 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 70.4 the Screaming Eagles allow.

Murray State is 3-2 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

Southern Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.0 points.

The 67.6 points per game the Screaming Eagles put up are 14.4 fewer points than the Racers give up (82.0).

This season the Screaming Eagles are shooting 43.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers give up.

The Racers' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Screaming Eagles have given up.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ava Learn: 13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG%

13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG% Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Zoe Stewart: 11.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

