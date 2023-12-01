How to Watch Iowa State vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 344th.
- The Cyclones score 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons allow (75.2).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
- DePaul has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.4% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 349th.
- The Blue Demons score an average of 70 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones give up.
- DePaul is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State posted 72 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.2).
- At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- At home, DePaul drained 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.