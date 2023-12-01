Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Greenup County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Greenup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenup, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
