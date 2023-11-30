Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Union County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Union County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
