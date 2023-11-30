On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • O'Reilly has scored in seven of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • O'Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

