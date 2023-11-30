Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Letcher County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bland County High School at Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pilgrims Knob, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.