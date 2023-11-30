How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
Kentucky vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average just 3.7 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (70.3).
- Boston College is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
- Kentucky is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 9.7 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Eagles give up (69.1).
- Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
- Boston College is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Wildcats are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 8.5% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (45.2%).
- The Eagles make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Brooklynn Miles: 6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 8.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Colorado
|L 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
