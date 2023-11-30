Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Kenton County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covington Catholic High School at Great Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ludlow High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School