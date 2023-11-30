Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Forsberg going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 21 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:36
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
