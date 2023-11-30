Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fayette County, Kentucky. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tates Creek High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.