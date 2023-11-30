Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:49
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
