Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Smith light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has a goal in two of 21 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
