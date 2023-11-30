The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, take on the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hield, in his most recent time out, had nine points in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets in place for Hield, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.6 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.0 PRA -- 19.1 18.6 PR -- 16.5 16.6 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Heat

Hield has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.6% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hield is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 26th in possessions per game with 107.8.

Giving up 109.1 points per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 29 7 2 6 1 1 12/23/2022 35 21 5 2 7 0 0 12/12/2022 36 19 9 2 3 0 0 11/4/2022 40 25 9 0 5 0 2

