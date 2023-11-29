The Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 points in three of four games this season.

Northern Kentucky has an average point total of 146.5 in its contests this year, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Norse are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Kentucky won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Norse have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

Northern Kentucky has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 3 75% 72.5 142.7 74.0 146.8 138.0 Robert Morris 1 25% 70.2 142.7 72.8 146.8 134.5

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Northern Kentucky won 13 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Norse score just 0.3 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Colonials allow (72.8).

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0 Robert Morris 3-1-0 3-0 2-2-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Kentucky Robert Morris 14-3 Home Record 11-4 6-6 Away Record 5-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

