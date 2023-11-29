The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League team, the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 69.3 235th
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 66.8 77th
262nd 30.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th
150th 13.4 Assists 13.8 117th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.6 258th

