The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • The Norse are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 313th.
  • The Norse score 72.5 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials give up.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).
  • In home games, the Norse gave up 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than on the road (63.8).
  • At home, Northern Kentucky drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati L 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 88-73 Truist Arena
11/25/2023 LIU W 72-64 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris - Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

