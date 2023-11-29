The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) travel to face the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Braves have given up to their opponents (37.7%).

Murray State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.

The Racers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 335th.

The Racers' 77.6 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 67.7 the Braves give up to opponents.

Murray State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

The Racers conceded fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.

At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule