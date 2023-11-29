The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights

  • This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Governors are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 49th.
  • The Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors give up to opponents.
  • Morehead State is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (71.3).
  • Morehead State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State L 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 @ Bellarmine W 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/22/2023 Midway W 94-53 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/29/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Chattanooga - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

