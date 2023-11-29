How to Watch Morehead State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State Stats Insights
- This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Governors are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 49th.
- The Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors give up to opponents.
- Morehead State is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (71.3).
- Morehead State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|W 94-53
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
