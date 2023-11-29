The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Governors are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 49th.

The Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors give up to opponents.

Morehead State is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (71.3).

Morehead State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule