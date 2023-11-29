The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) meet the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

  • El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
340th 63.9 Points Scored 66.3 316th
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 26.6 361st
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8 104th
361st 9.3 Assists 14.2 95th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.