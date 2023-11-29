How to Watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 49th.
- The Cardinals record 6.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Knights give up (70.7).
- Louisville is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (64.4).
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than in road games (81.1).
- Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|L 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|L 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
