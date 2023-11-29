The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 49th.
  • The Cardinals record 6.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Knights give up (70.7).
  • Louisville is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (64.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than in road games (81.1).
  • Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Texas L 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Indiana L 74-66 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine - KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.