The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 49th.

The Cardinals record 6.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Knights give up (70.7).

Louisville is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than in road games (81.1).

Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule