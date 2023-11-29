The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) are favored by 4.5 points against the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is set at 138.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -4.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in three of six outings.

The average total for Bellarmine's games this season is 137.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Bellarmine has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Bellarmine has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Knights have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 4 80% 77.0 143.7 75.7 146.4 145.7 Bellarmine 3 50% 66.7 143.7 70.7 146.4 138.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights' 66.7 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 2-3-0 1-2 4-1-0 Bellarmine 3-3-0 2-2 3-3-0

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Bellarmine 4-13 Home Record 8-6 0-11 Away Record 6-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.