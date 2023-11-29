Bellarmine vs. Louisville November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.
Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|26.6
|361st
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
