How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bellarmine vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Knights score an average of 60.0 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces allow.
- The 73.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 29.7 fewer points than the Knights give up (103.3).
- The Purple Aces shoot 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights allow defensively.
- The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 113-64
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 111-33
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Knights Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.