Wednesday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) and the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at KFC Yum! Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 73, Bellarmine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-1.2)

Louisville (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Louisville is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Bellarmine's 3-3-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cardinals are 4-1-0 and the Knights are 3-3-0.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights put up 66.7 points per game (312th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (174th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential and have been outscored by four points per game.

Bellarmine is 347th in college basketball at 27.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.4 fewer than the 35 its opponents average.

Bellarmine knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

Bellarmine has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (89th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (168th in college basketball).

