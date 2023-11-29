How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) battle the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.
- The Knights score nine fewer points per game (66.7) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (75.7).
- Bellarmine is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
- The Knights conceded 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|L 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|W 77-56
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Freedom Hall
