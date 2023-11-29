The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) battle the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.
  • The Knights score nine fewer points per game (66.7) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (75.7).
  • Bellarmine is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
  • The Knights conceded 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Morehead State L 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway W 77-56 Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia L 62-58 WVU Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/2/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce - Freedom Hall

