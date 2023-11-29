Wednesday's contest features the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-4) clashing at Meeks Family Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 82-81 win for Evansville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Knights' last game on Tuesday ended in a 108-78 loss to Murray State.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 82, Bellarmine 81

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a -236 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball and allowed 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Bellarmine averaged 63.1 points per game in ASUN action, and 60.6 overall.

In 2022-23, the Knights averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (57.7).

Bellarmine allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.

